Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

WTS stock opened at $138.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $140.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Insiders sold 46,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,917 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

