Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for FMC Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $118.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.46. FMC has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.