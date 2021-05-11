Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issued By Wedbush

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Chuy’s in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $885.60 million, a PE ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Chuy’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.