Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Monster Beverage in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MNST. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

