Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. CL King upped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of MTX opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

