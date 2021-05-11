Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Boosted by Analyst

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $111.20 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

