Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Raised by Analyst

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

