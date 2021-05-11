Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Acushnet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acushnet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

