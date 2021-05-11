Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for South State Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of SSB opened at $89.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,595 shares of company stock worth $5,270,093. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in South State by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth about $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth about $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth about $44,531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South State by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

