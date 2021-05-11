Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issued By Truist Securiti

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for James River Group in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JRVR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in James River Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in James River Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

