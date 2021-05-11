Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

NYSE:HLT opened at $121.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $132.69.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

