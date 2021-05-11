Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Issued By Wedbush

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. CL King upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

