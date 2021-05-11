Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Shares of TSE CTC opened at C$250.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$223.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$210.65. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$192.00 and a 52 week high of C$250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.57 by C$1.83. The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

