Provident Trust Co. Has $397.17 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Provident Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 9.1% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $397,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,715,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $48.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,293.40. 51,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,136. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.91 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,246.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,956.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

