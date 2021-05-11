Proton (XPR) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Proton has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00082962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00106152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.77 or 0.00783839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.32 or 0.08991633 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

