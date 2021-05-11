ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

