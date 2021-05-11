PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PROS were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

NYSE PRO opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

