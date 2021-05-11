ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $320.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

