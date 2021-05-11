Progenity (PROG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million. On average, analysts expect Progenity to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

PROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Progenity in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

