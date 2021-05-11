Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

