Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $211.97 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $217.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

