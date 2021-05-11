Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 5,022 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,547,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $379.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

