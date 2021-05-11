Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 3,487 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,338,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

