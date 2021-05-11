Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

