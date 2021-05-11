Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of IEP opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.00. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.