Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

