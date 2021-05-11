Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $270,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ITT by 2,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITT opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

