Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,099 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

