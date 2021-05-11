Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,619 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after buying an additional 459,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 239,336 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.