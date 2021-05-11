Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 21,952 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,952 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

