Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA grew its position in ITT by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITT opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

