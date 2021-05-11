Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

