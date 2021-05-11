Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,796 shares of company stock worth $2,739,528. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.