Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRI. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.