Primecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.29 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $1.29 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1,569.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,163,599 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

