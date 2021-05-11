Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.43.

Shares of PBH opened at C$120.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.22. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$77.21 and a 12-month high of C$123.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.17.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

