Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 222,572 shares.The stock last traded at $40.70 and had previously closed at $41.61.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,486 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

