Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. Preferred Apartment Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.830 EPS.

APTS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,167. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $469.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

APTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

