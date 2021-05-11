Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 293.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

PSTL stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $269.87 million, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

