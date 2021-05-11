Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Shares of POST opened at $116.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,868.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.64.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Post by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $10,572,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Post by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

