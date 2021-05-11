Popular Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,366 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,629% compared to the typical volume of 79 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,789. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Popular by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,381,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $79.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

