Poolz Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.95 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $19.65 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $12.41 or 0.00022278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $408.15 or 0.00732762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00067026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00248727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.44 or 0.01201884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.88 or 0.00741266 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

