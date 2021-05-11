Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $16,841,614. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $438.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool has a 1-year low of $212.63 and a 1-year high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

