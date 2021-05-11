PolySwarm Market Cap Hits $23.87 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $23.87 million and $86,363.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

