Polis Trading 49.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $2,813.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00132998 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,227.44 or 0.03938555 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

