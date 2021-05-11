PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Leila Alland Sells 4,000 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.