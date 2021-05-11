Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. 38,287,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,415,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.88.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.