Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,606. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $43.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

PLRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.