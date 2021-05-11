Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PAZRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $3.24 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

