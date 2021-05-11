Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Stock Position Decreased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 94,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

